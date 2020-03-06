Tennessee set to honor Bowden, Turner ahead of Auburn game

The Tennessee men's basketball team returns home to Thompson-Boling Arena for its regular-season finale in a Saturday afternoon contest with SEC rival Auburn.

Senior guards Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden will be honored ahead of the Vols game against No. 17 Auburn Saturday.

"It's been very tough for Lamonte to put what he put into our program and knowing this was the year he probably gunned for all along," said Rick Barnes.

Turner’s always been a vocal leader—even while red-shirting as a freshman when he wore the wire for us on the UT bench. Giving your all for Tennessee can mean different things—like learning how to use your other arm when your strong side is hurt.

"He spent three and a half or four weeks trying to learn how to shoot left handed. I think that shows you the commitment he tried to make but he just couldn't do that," said Barnes.

But that’s the kind of guy Lamonte is—the same traits possessed by teammate Jordan Bowden—the local kid from Carter who was given a chance by Coach Barnes and the youngster never stopped making the most of that opportunity at his hometown school.

"With Jordan, I don't know that there's a better liked player that I've ever coached and he's been a big part of a lot of wins here and both of them are just as solid as you can expect and guys you just really enjoy being around every day."

A victory on Saturday would end UT's four-game losing skid against Auburn and give the Vols four wins over top-25 opponents this season.