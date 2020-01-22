The Wizard continues remarkable recovery

Talk about an inspirational story! Vol basketball legend Tony White, the Wizard, continues his remarkable recovery from cancer.

He looks terrific and in his own words he's "doing well" ten months after a bone marrow transplant, one he received from his brother and that has helped save his life!

Tony's also up for a special honor. He told WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo, "I've been nominated for the LLS man of the year award here in the East Tennessee region to raise money for the LLS society. I'm just a walking miracle right now, and I'm just blessed for the Lord to be there and to get me through and that's why I want to give back. I want to give back to people who've been generous to me."

LLS is the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and the Wizard is actively fundraising to help them in their efforts. He's also keeping tabs on good friend Rick Barnes and his basketball Vols and is quite pleased

with the direction the team is heading telling us, "I think the world of Coach Barnes, but also of the guys that had different roles last year but are now in the star role. Coach Barnes is going to make sure they do the right thing and we just added two more players so now I think we're going to have the nucleus for everybody to come together right now and for the last stretch of the season."

White is well aware of how blessed he is reminding us that these transplants don't always take. What is taking is his remarkable drive for life and now willingness to help others.

