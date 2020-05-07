Tiger and Phil's 'The Match' with Manning and Brady set for May 24th

We now know when the Sheriff will take on TB12.

Turner Sports announced Thursday where and when "The Match: Champions for Charity" golf exhibition will take place. It's a one-on-one match play event which pits Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida will host the event - which airs on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN live on Sunday, May 24th at 3 p.m.

"The Match: Champions for Charity" is a sequel to "The Match: Tiger vs. Phil," which was another one-on-one event between Woods and Mickelson played in 2018. Mickelson won that event on the fourth playoff hole.

All four athletes will be mic'd up for the broadcast.

In terms of the structure, the front nine will employ a best-ball format, while the back nine will be played under modified alternate shot rules.

According to Turner's parent company WarnerMedia, the golfers and Warner will collectively make a donation of $10 million to benefit COVID-19 relief. As part of the fundraising efforts, the competition will also include a partnership with the ALL IN Challenge, along with additional on-course competitive challenges for charity.

