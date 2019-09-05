Titans Keys | Cleveland Browns

On Sunday, Tennessee kicks off the season at Cleveland. Back this year with his three keys to each game is the voice of the Titans, Mike Keith and here are his keys to the game, which you can see Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. on WVLT and CBS:

1. The Cleveland Browns have a stout defensive line so Key #1 for the Titans Sunday is communication. With Taylor Lewan suspended, the Titans offensive line is obviously not as talented, that said, the five Titans up front must all be in sync and blocking the right Browns at all times.

2. Key number two is getting running back Derrick Henry started from the jump. For the Titans offense to be more effective in 2019 they must have balance.

3. Key number three, young Titans defenders must step up against Baker Mayfield. Youngsters like these guys have to not only play smart, but also make big plays when the opportunities present themselves.