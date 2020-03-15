Titans agree to four-year extension with QB Ryan Tannehill

The Tennessee Titans are keeping the quarterback that led them within a victory of the Super Bowl.

They agreed to a four-year extension worth $118 million with Ryan Tannehill. The Titans announced the deal Sunday, hours after the NFL Players Association approved a new collective bargaining agreement.

After being traded by Miami to Tennessee last March, Tannehill went 9-4 overall as a starter, 7-3 over the final 10 games of the regular season. He led the NFL with a career-best 117.5 passer rating and in yards per pass attempt.