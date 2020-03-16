Titans place franchise tag on Derrick Henry

A day after signing quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a four-year deal, the Tennessee Titans placed a franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry, keeping the two players on the field together for at least one more season.

Tennessee used a non-exclusive franchise tag on the 2019 rushing leader, meaning other teams can send offers to Henry, with the Titans having the chance to match those deals.

Henry had expressed his desire to stay with the team earlier this offseason.

"I want to stay with the Tennessee Titans. They're the ones that took a chance on me. 31 other teams passed on me in the draft and they selected me. I have a lot of love for Tennessee," said Henry.

The former Alabama standout was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2019 and was named second-team All-Pro by the Associated press after leading the league with 1540 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns.