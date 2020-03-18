Titans trade Jurrell Casey, acquire Vic Beasley in separate deals

The Tennessee Titans have traded Jurrell Casey to the Denver Broncos for a 7th round pick according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Broncos have acquired Jurrell Casey for just a 7th round pick from the #Titans, source said. He carried a big salary. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

The five-time Pro Bowler was sent west a day after the Titans agreed to terms with defensive end Vic Beasley Jr. on a one-year deal to boost their outside pass rush.

Casey was a six-time team captain and the longest-tenured player drafted by Tennessee. He was a third-round pick out of Southern Cal in 2011.

Beasley turns 28 in July and gained attention during the 2016 season when he led the league with 15.5 sacks. He was selected 8th overall by the Falcons in 2015 out of Clemson. Beasley has totaled 156 tackles, 37.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and an interception in five seasons.