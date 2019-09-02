Titans trade WR Taywan Taylor to Browns for 2020 draft pick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have traded wide receiver Taywan Taylor to the Cleveland Browns before the teams open the season against each other for a 2020 draft pick.

The Titans announced the trade as they trimmed their roster to 53.

Taylor was their third-round draft pick at No. 72 overall out of Western Kentucky in 2017, and the 5-foot-11, 203-pound receiver has 53 catches for 687 yards and two touchdowns in 29 games. But the speedy Taylor struggled with consistency and dropped balls.

The Titans signed veteran Adam Humphries and drafted A.J. Brown out of Mississippi in the second round. They kept six receivers on the roster including Darius Jennings who helped the Titans average a league-high 32 yards on kickoff returns last season, and Kalif Raymond, another speedy receiver who ran a 10.71 100-meter dash in college at Holy Cross.

Raymond went undrafted and started his career in 2017 with the Denver Broncos, playing in four games. He spent 2017 with the Jets and Giants, appearing in eight games and then split part of 2018 on the practice squads with the Giants and Titans before Tennessee signed him on Dec. 24.