Travis Mains Named Lady Irish Basketball Coach

Travis Mains has been announced as the new Head Coach of the Knoxville Catholic Girls’ Basketball program, according to Athletic Director Jason Surlas. The spot was vacated when previous coach Freeman Pinkney resigned last month.

“We are very excited to bring in someone of Coach Mains’ ability,” said Surlas. “His success on the court coupled with his positive coaching style and competitiveness make him a great addition to our program.”

Coach Mains most recently coached at his alma mater Daniel Boone High School from 2013-2018, where he compiled a record of 133-63. In his last season, the Blazers finished with a record of 30-5.

Coach Mains is eager to get to know the current players but understands the difficulty in doing so with the current stay-at-home guidelines. “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the girls’ basketball program at Catholic High," said Mains. He added, “I can’t wait to get to know the girls currently in the program and begin working with them.”

He added, “Knoxville Catholic has a great reputation as a school that teaches the whole child. I am not only excited to

coach at KCHS, but my own children will also have the opportunity to attend Catholic.

Coach Mains daughter Sydney will be a freshman and his youngest daughter, London, will attend kindergarten at St. Joseph School in Fountain City. Travis Mains was a standout player at King University, scoring over 1,300 career points. He was recently inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame. Coach Mains wife, Missey, who also played at King University, will join his staff at Knoxville Catholic.

