Trey Smith named semifinalist for Collegiate Man of the Year

Tennessee's Trey Smith was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.

Smith is one of three junior recognized and one of only four players from the South Eastern Conference on the list.

The award selects student-athletes who demonstrated who are considered leaders and exhibit exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field.

On Dec. 16, three finalists will be named. The winner will be announced during an award ceremony on February 18, 2020.

Smith was a Freshman All-American who made a major comeback this season after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs before the start of his sophomore season.

Smith's return to the field was an inspiration to the entire Vols team.

Smith was a member of the 2018 SEC Community Service Team and a Wuerffel Trophy nominee. Smith spearheaded a coat drive for the Knoxville Area Rescue Ministry to help homeless individuals in East Tennessee get access to winter coats.

The Jackson, Tenn. native was selected as a member of the 2018 VOLeaders Class.

Smith started nine games this season at left guard and played a key role in the teams last three wins. Coaches said Smith has been a vocal leader for the Vols and a mentor to younger linemen.

The Jason Witten Collegiate Man Award is the first college football honor to focus on a player's leadership both on and off the field.

Tennesse alum Jason Witten has served as one of football's most prominent role models during his 16-year pro career. In addition to winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2012 and Pro Football Weekly's Humanitarian of the Year Award.

The winner of the award will receive a $10,000 contribution in his name to his school's athletic scholarship fund.

