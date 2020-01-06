Tua Tagovailoa announces he's entering the NFL Draft

Alabama's star quarterback announced he will forego his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.

Tua Tagovailoa made the announcement Monday morning at a press conference.

Tagovailoa is considered by many to be the best quarterback in Alabama history. The quarterback holds program records for career passing touchdowns (87), single-season touchdowns (43), passing touchdowns in a single game (6) and single-season passing yards (3,966).

In his collegiate career, Tagovailoa has 7,442 yards on 747 of 684 passing with 87 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions. His career passing rating is 199.4.

