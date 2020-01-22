Two Lady Vols designated preseason All-SEC

Tennessee softball landed two players on the Preseason All-SEC Team Wednesday. Sophomore pitcher Ashley Rogers and senior infielder Chelsea Seggern

Rogers was a standout in her freshman season, leading the Vols with a 1.94 ERA and threw 209 strikeouts. The Athens native finished with a 21-7 record and landed on the All-SEC First Team.

Upperclassman Seggern returns as one of Tennessee's most dangerous hitters - with a team-high 16 doubles and 56 total hits last season.

Tennessee was one of just four SEC teams with at least two players selected. The Lady Vols were voted to finish second in the conference's preseason poll.