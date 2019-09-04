Two Vols leave the program after Georgia State loss

Posted: 
Updated: Wed 4:41 PM, Sep 04, 2019

Junior wide receiver Jordan Murphy and redshirt sophomore defensive back Terrell Bailey are no longer on the Tennessee football team.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed the news on the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday.

Neither Murphy or Bailey played in Tennessee's 38-30 loss to Georgia State.

Murphy retweeted a tweet poking fun at the Vols loss, which was captured in a screenshot by the AP's Steve Megargee.


 