Two Vols leave the program after Georgia State loss

Junior wide receiver Jordan Murphy and redshirt sophomore defensive back Terrell Bailey are no longer on the Tennessee football team.
Head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed the news on the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday.
Neither Murphy or Bailey played in Tennessee's 38-30 loss to Georgia State.
Murphy retweeted a tweet poking fun at the Vols loss, which was captured in a screenshot by the AP's Steve Megargee.
Here’s a screenshot of WR Jordan Murphy’s retweet of a tweet that joked about Tennessee’s loss to Georgia State. Vols coachJeremy Pruitt said today that Murphy and DB Terrell Bailey have chosen to leave the team. pic.twitter.com/Y4NOvboVna— Steve Megargee (@stevemegargee) September 4, 2019