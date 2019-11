The UT men's basketball team beat the no. 20 Washington Huskies, 75-62 Saturday afternoon.

The two teams played in Toronto, Canada on Nov. 16. at the Scotiabank Arena.

The start of the season tournament-style match was held in Toronto as a neutral meeting place to face off.

Be sure to keep up with WVLT Sports on our app and website throughout the season.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.