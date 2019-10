Martavius French, Bryson Eason, and Tamarion McDonald all announced on Tuesday night that they're committed to Tennessee. All three are four-star linebackers at Whitehaven High School in Memphis. The 2020 class now includes 17 players according to Rivals, and is ranked #19 in the country.

I Am 100% Committed To The University of Tennessee At Knoxville ��! pic.twitter.com/pjMWEEOZC2 — Bryson Eason (@EasonBryson) October 23, 2019

this is where I want to be!! I am 100% committed to THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE���� #GoVols pic.twitter.com/ZnT17g6NXW — TM3�� (@tjdadonn) October 23, 2019