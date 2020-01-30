UT linebacker transfers to WKU

A UT linebacker is transferring to Western Kentucky University.

WKU announced the signing of Will Ignont a transfer linebacker. Ignont is a Huntsville, Ala., native – who was previously with the University of Tennessee, where he played in 21 games over the past three seasons.

As a junior last season for the Vols, Ignont put up 16 tackles over the first three contests of 2019, including a seven-tackle performance vs. Georgia State and a career-best eight-tackle effort vs. BYU. As a sophomore, he played in all 12 games and ranked seventh on Tennessee with 47 total tackles.

Ignont was a four-star recruit out of Buckhorn High School. He earned 2015 and 2016 Class 7A All-State First Team accolades, was a 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl nominee and participated in the 2016 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. Ignont recorded 131 tackles and 22 TFL's as a senior in 2016 after totaling 91 tackles with six TFL's as a junior in 2015.

Copyright 2020 WVLT news/WBKO. All rights reserved.