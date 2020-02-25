UT walks it off to earn 100th in-state victory

Even with the game moved up an entire day to avoid a forecasted rainout, No. 20 Tennessee hit a milestone and picked up a much-needed win its 2020 home opener against UT Martin on Tuesday evening.

A knotted battled between the intersystem universities in their first meeting since 1998 and second ever, again favored the Lady Vols as they picked up a 3-2 win to clip a four-game skid and earn the program's 100th win over an opponent from the state of Tennessee.

Senior Chelsea Seggern (1-for-3) walked it off in the bottom of the seventh on a one-out RBI double to bring freshman Kiki Milloy in from second base. Milloy stepped in for senior Jenna Holcomb (0-for-2) who reached on a critical infield miscue by the Skyhawks who dropped a pop out after their third baseman and catcher collided trying to make the play.

Milloy (1-for-2) recorded a pair of steals in her first outing at SPL and got to show off her blazing speed to a crowd of 1,204.

Early on, Tennessee looked to be having a bit of trouble as UT Martin went ahead 2-0 by the top of the third, but the Lady Vols, hoping to get back into the win column, found their bats quickly after that.

Freshman KK McCrary (1-for-3) blasted her first collegiate homer through center to bring in junior Amanda Ayala and tie things at 2-2 in the bottom of the third inning to give the offense the spark it needed.

The Orange and White managed to keep the Skyhawks off of the board the next four innings to set up a chance for the walk-off.

Callie Turner (6-4) picked up her first-ever win in Knoxville striking out five batters. The freshman gave up one earned run, five hits and two walks in a complete game effort.

The Lady Vols head on the road to Johnson City, Tenn., for the ETSU Tournament from Feb. 28-March 1. UT will face Bowling Green on Friday at 10 a.m. (ET) followed by Tennessee Tech at 12 p.m. Saturday will start out with a rematch against the Golden Eagles at 10 a.m. before another bout with the Falcons at noon. Sunday Tennessee will face host-team ETSU at 1 p.m.