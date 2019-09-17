UT's Nigel Warrior Named to PFF College National Team of the Week

Senior defensive back Nigel Warrior earned a spot on the PFF College National and SEC Defensive Team of the Week after his performance in Tennessee's 45-0 win over Chattanooga last Saturday.

The College Park, Georgia native was stout in coverage all afternoon and intercepted the only pass sent his direction, nearly returning it for a touchdown. It was the second-career interception for the preseason All-SEC third team selection.

Warrior's pick set up set up UT's third touchdown of the game, a 12-yard pass from Jarrett Guarantano to Jauan Jennings that put the Vols ahead 21-0 midway through the first quarter. Warrior also added a pair of tackles in the shutout victory, Tennessee's second under head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

The entire PFF College Offensive and Defensive National Teams of the Week can be seen HERE.

The Vols hit the road for the first time this season as they travel down to Gainesville this Saturday to open SEC play in "The Swamp" against the ninth-ranked Florida Gators at noon ET on ESPN.