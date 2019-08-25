VAA RANKINGS | High School Football Top 8 (Week 2)

Alcoa is the No. 1 team in the Knoxville area for the second consecutive week in the Varsity All Access Top 8 poll.

Alcoa was the unanimous No. 1 team in our preseason poll, but received just three out of five No. 1 votes this week.

Maryville is the No. 2 team for the second week.

Catholic jumps up from No. 4 to No. 3 in this week's poll, and the margin among the top four teams has slimmed significantly.

South Doyle and West both entered the poll this week for the first time, after Oak Ridge and Greenback dropped out.

Here is the full poll:

1. ALCOA (37)

2. MARYVILLE (34)

3. CATHOLIC (32)

4. CENTRAL (27)

5. FARRAGUT (18)

6. POWELL (15)

7. SOUTH DOYLE (9)

8. WEST (7)

RV: ANDERSON COUNTY

DROPPED OUT: GREENBACK, OAK RIDGE