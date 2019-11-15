VARSITY ALL ACCESS | Playoffs - Round Two

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) -- See the video above for scores and highlights from the second round of the high school football playoffs!

Division I Class 1A

Second Round

Gordonsville 17, Whitwell 7

Greenback 56, Coalfield 16

Huntingdon 54, Cornersville 7

Huntland 21, McEwen 13

Lake County 56, Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 0

Oliver Springs 29, Cloudland 0

South Pittsburg 57, Clay County 13

West Carroll 28, Middle College 14

Division I Class 2A

Second Round

Fairley 34, Union City 6

Forrest 32, Eagleville 6

Meigs County 39, South Greene 7

Oneida 14, Hampton 12

Peabody 48, McKenzie 0

Riverside 34, Waverly Central 0

Trousdale County 28, Tyner Academy 7

Watertown 35, Bledsoe County 21

Division I Class 3A

Second Round

Alcoa 58, Gatlinburg-Pittman 0

Austin-East 48, Kingston 21

Covington 14, South Gibson 10

Giles County 17, Stratford 14

Loudon 41, Smith County 7

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 28, East Nashville Literature 19

Red Bank 21, Upperman 14

Wooddale 19, Milan 16

Division I Class 4A

Second Round

Crockett County 70, Millington 35

DeKalb County 28, Marshall County 24

Elizabethton 49, Sullivan South 7

Greeneville 24, Anderson County 7

Hardin County 28, Creek Wood 14

Haywood County 37, Ripley 0

Nolensville 33, Livingston Academy 7

Springfield 31, Lexington 7

Division I Class 5A

Second Round

Dyer County 34, Southwind 7

Henry County 42, Clarksville 14

Knoxville Central 49, Gibbs 7

Knoxville West 34, Oak Ridge 14

Powell 34, Rhea County 16

Shelbyville 20, Beech 17

South Doyle 28, Daniel Boone 12

Summit 28, Page 3

Division I Class 6A

Second Round

Blackman 28, Hendersonville 14

Brentwood 20, Independence 13

Dobyns-Bennett 28, Bearden 14

Houston 55, White Station 20

Maryville 42, Farragut 0

Oakland 24, Mt. Juliet 14

Ravenwood 35, Cane Ridge 0

Whitehaven 13, Memphis Central 0

Division II Class A

Quarterfinals

Davidson Academy 41, DCA 20

Friendship Christian 45, Columbia Academy 19

Nashville Christian 38, Fayette Academy 6

University-Jackson 56, King's Academy 20

Division II Class AA

Quarterfinals

CPA 35, Chattanooga Christian 14

ECS 13, BGA 9

Lausanne Collegiate 42, Franklin Road Academy 21

Lipscomb Academy 45, Grace Christian 21

Division II Class AAA

Quarterfinal

Ensworth 35, Briarcrest 33

MBA 12, Baylor 7

MUS 35, Knoxville Catholic 28

McCallie 28, CBHS 6

 