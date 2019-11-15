VARSITY ALL ACCESS | Playoffs - Round Two

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) -- See the video above for scores and highlights from the second round of the high school football playoffs!
Division I Class 1A
Second Round
Gordonsville 17, Whitwell 7
Greenback 56, Coalfield 16
Huntingdon 54, Cornersville 7
Huntland 21, McEwen 13
Lake County 56, Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 0
Oliver Springs 29, Cloudland 0
South Pittsburg 57, Clay County 13
West Carroll 28, Middle College 14
Division I Class 2A
Second Round
Fairley 34, Union City 6
Forrest 32, Eagleville 6
Meigs County 39, South Greene 7
Oneida 14, Hampton 12
Peabody 48, McKenzie 0
Riverside 34, Waverly Central 0
Trousdale County 28, Tyner Academy 7
Watertown 35, Bledsoe County 21
Division I Class 3A
Second Round
Alcoa 58, Gatlinburg-Pittman 0
Austin-East 48, Kingston 21
Covington 14, South Gibson 10
Giles County 17, Stratford 14
Loudon 41, Smith County 7
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 28, East Nashville Literature 19
Red Bank 21, Upperman 14
Wooddale 19, Milan 16
Division I Class 4A
Second Round
Crockett County 70, Millington 35
DeKalb County 28, Marshall County 24
Elizabethton 49, Sullivan South 7
Greeneville 24, Anderson County 7
Hardin County 28, Creek Wood 14
Haywood County 37, Ripley 0
Nolensville 33, Livingston Academy 7
Springfield 31, Lexington 7
Division I Class 5A
Second Round
Dyer County 34, Southwind 7
Henry County 42, Clarksville 14
Knoxville Central 49, Gibbs 7
Knoxville West 34, Oak Ridge 14
Powell 34, Rhea County 16
Shelbyville 20, Beech 17
South Doyle 28, Daniel Boone 12
Summit 28, Page 3
Division I Class 6A
Second Round
Blackman 28, Hendersonville 14
Brentwood 20, Independence 13
Dobyns-Bennett 28, Bearden 14
Houston 55, White Station 20
Maryville 42, Farragut 0
Oakland 24, Mt. Juliet 14
Ravenwood 35, Cane Ridge 0
Whitehaven 13, Memphis Central 0
Division II Class A
Quarterfinals
Davidson Academy 41, DCA 20
Friendship Christian 45, Columbia Academy 19
Nashville Christian 38, Fayette Academy 6
University-Jackson 56, King's Academy 20
Division II Class AA
Quarterfinals
CPA 35, Chattanooga Christian 14
ECS 13, BGA 9
Lausanne Collegiate 42, Franklin Road Academy 21
Lipscomb Academy 45, Grace Christian 21
Division II Class AAA
Quarterfinal
Ensworth 35, Briarcrest 33
MBA 12, Baylor 7
MUS 35, Knoxville Catholic 28
McCallie 28, CBHS 6