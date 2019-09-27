VARSITY ALL ACCESS | Week 6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- See the videos above for WVLT's coverage of week 5 high school football in East Tennessee!
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Adamsville 51, Chester County 16
Alcoa 49, Tyner Academy 0
Anderson County 42, Jefferson County 14
Arlington 51, Sheffield 6
Austin-East 46, Brainerd 36
Avery County, N.C. 42, Cloudland 16
Beech 40, Lebanon 21
Bell Buckle 38, Grace Christian - Franklin 34
Blackman 23, Riverdale 22
Brentwood 21, CPA 14
Brentwood Academy 40, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 0
Briarcrest 42, Madison-Ridgeland Aca., Miss. 20
Brighton 63, Kingsbury 6
CBHS 23, Memphis Central 14
Campbell County 27, Karns 20
Cane Ridge 41, Nashville Overton 6
Cascade 35, Community 6
Chattanooga Christian 14, CAK 3
Clarksville NE 54, West Creek 21
Coalfield 38, Gordonsville 14
Collinwood 44, Zion Christian Academy 30
Cookeville 41, Coffee County 14
Cornersville 22, Middle Tennessee Christian 14
Covington 34, Ripley 7
Creek Wood 42, Sycamore 13
Crockett County 48, Lexington 40
DCA 46, Grace Baptist 0
David Crockett 49, Sullivan Central 7
DeKalb County 41, Cannon County 10
Dobyns-Bennett 38, Daniel Boone 0
Dyer County 27, Clarksville 23
ECS 27, Collierville 13
Eagleville 32, Moore County 20
East Hickman 21, Cheatham County 20
East Nashville Literature 34, BGA 26
East Robertson 30, Jo Byrns 0
Elizabethton 45, Cherokee 0
Fairview 41, Greenbrier 7
Fayetteville 31, Richland 13
Forrest 37, Lawrence County 7
Franklin 38, McGavock 20
Franklin County 35, Grundy County 8
Franklin Road Academy 41, RePublic 6
Friendship Christian 42, King's Academy 7
Fulton Co., Ky. 20, Greenfield 14
Gallatin 16, Wilson Central 0
Gatlinburg-Pittman 41, Trinity 0
Germantown 20, Father Ryan 13
Gibson County 27, West Carroll 8
Goodpasture 33, Hillwood 19
Greenback 51, Lenoir City 7
Halls 57, Fulton City, Ky. 20
Hampton 44, Johnson County 8
Happy Valley 41, Unaka 0
Hardin County 33, Melrose 0
Haywood County 50, South Gibson 49
Henry County 56, Kenwood 0
Hollow Rock-Bruceton 19, Gleason 18
Huntingdon 40, Milan 39
Independence 31, Hendersonville 24
Jackson North Side 39, Dyersburg 37
Jackson South Side 28, Union City 21
Kingston 33, Stone Memorial 14
Kirby 49, St. George's 3
Knoxville Catholic 48, Science Hill 17
Knoxville Central 43, Knox Central, Ky. 7
Knoxville Webb 26, Notre Dame 7
Knoxville West 52, Knoxville Hardin Valley 20
Liberty Magnet 42, Craigmont 6
Livingston Academy 38, Smith County 13
Loudon 43, Polk County 8
MBA 24, Ensworth 14
MUS 45, Fairley 0
Marshall County 42, Springfield 12
Maryville 35, Farragut 24
McCallie 19, West Forsyth, Ga. 9
McEwen 28, Waverly Central 14
McMinn County 37, Bearden 13
McNairy Central 48, Harding Academy 6
Meigs County 54, McMinn Central 0
Memphis East 36, Bluff City 18
Midway 27, Tellico Plains 6
Millington 41, FACS 34
Monterey 42, Jackson County 18
Montgomery Central 42, Harpeth 12
Mt. Juliet 35, Maplewood 0
Mt. Pleasant 34, Wayne County 12
Munford 34, Memphis Overton 6
Nashville Christian 54, Clarksville Academy 13
Nolensville 28, Columbia 0
Northpoint Christian, Miss. 44, Bolton 8
Oak Ridge 27, Clinton 14
Oakdale 18, Red Boiling Springs 6
Oakland 56, Rockvale 7
Obion County 47, Dresden 26
Page 31, Giles County 14
Pope John Paul II 56, Christian Co., Ky. 8
Powell 49, Knoxville Halls 0
Rhea County 42, Gibbs 14
Riverside 22, Camden Central 0
Rockwood 29, Harriman 0
Rossview 39, Dickson County 10
Sale Creek 47, Pickett County 8
Scott County 27, Cumberland Gap 0
Scotts Hill 23, Perry County 15
Sequatchie County 21, Bledsoe County 14
Seymour 37, Heritage 14
Shelbyville 20, Centennial 17
Smyrna 42, Antioch 0
South Doyle 42, Knoxville Carter 0
South Fulton 40, Middleton 22
South Greene 38, Chuckey-Doak 33
Southwind 26, Ridgeway 20, OT
St. Benedict 15, Raleigh Egypt 14
Stewart County 20, McKenzie 14
Stewarts Creek 42, Station Camp 6
Stratford 34, Hunters Lane 6
Sullivan North 34, Pigeon Forge 8
Summit 30, Clarksville NW 3
Sweetwater 43, Sequoyah 12
Tennessee 35, Abingdon, Va. 9
Trousdale County 28, Macon County 0
Tullahoma 34, Lincoln County 14
Twin Springs, Va. 42, Hancock County 34
Unicoi County 28, Sullivan East 22
Union County 28, Northview Academy 14
University-Jackson 37, Columbia Academy 0
Upperman 25, Oneida 6
Warren County 29, Siegel 28
Watertown 28, White House 8
West Greene 49, Cosby 21
Westmoreland 21, Clay County 12
White County 26, York Institute 13
White House-Heritage 35, Portland 31
White Station 28, Bartlett 19
Whitehaven 21, Cordova 0
Wooddale 34, Lausanne Collegiate 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
East Ridge vs. Signal Mountain, ppd. to Sep 28th.
Silverdale Baptist Academy vs. Grace Christian, ppd. to Sep 28th.
South Pittsburg vs. Red Bank, ccd.