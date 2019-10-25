Varsity All Access | Week 10

Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 12:18 AM, Oct 26, 2019

Week ten of the high school football season saw a couple of big-time upsets in East Tennessee.

Central's 21-game win streak was snapped at the hands of South Doyle while Hardin Valley dismantled Farragut 33-6.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Adamsville 7, Riverside 0

Alcoa 49, Gatlinburg-Pittman 0

Andrews, N.C. 20, Copper Basin 6

Arlington 21, Collierville 14

Bartlett 42, Frayser 8

Baylor 14, MBA 6

Bearden 41, Morristown West 13

Blackman 42, Siegel 8

Bledsoe County 44, Cumberland County 6

Boyd Buchanan 41, Notre Dame 22

Brentwood Academy 27, Ensworth 20

Briarcrest 40, Manassas 0

CAK 9, Grace Christian 7

CBHS 44, Wooddale 18

Chattanooga Christian 28, Knoxville Webb 17

Clearwater Academy, Fla. 18, McCallie 8

Clinton 12, Campbell County 7

Cloudland 46, Johnson County 0

Columbia 22, Stratford 15

Cosby 50, Jellico 6

Creek Wood 46, Portland 0

Cumberland Gap 30, Claiborne County 14

DCA 35, Grace Christian - Franklin 0

Daniel Boone 28, David Crockett 20

Davidson Academy 21, Fayette Academy 8

Douglass 38, Trezevant 12

Dyer County 53, West Creek 0

ECS 33, Munford 13

East Nashville Literature 52, Goodpasture 8

East Robertson 30, Harpeth 6

Elizabethton 14, Sullivan South 13

Fairley 40, Hillcrest 6

Fairview 35, Dickson County 16

Father Ryan 32, Lipscomb Academy 24

Fayette Ware 38, FACS 8

Forrest 37, Cascade 0

Franklin 25, Nolensville 23

Freedom Prep 22, Memphis East 6

Gibbs 28, Knoxville Carter 12

Gibson County 46, Fulton City, Ky. 8

Gordonsville 28, Jo Byrns 0

Greenback 33, Midway 0

Greeneville 49, Grainger 8

Halls 44, Memphis Nighthawks 6

Hampton 64, Unaka 0

Happy Valley 13, Trinity 6

Hardin County 14, Milan 7

Harriman 38, Oakdale 0

Hendersonville 48, Rossview 21

Houston 38, Cordova 7

Howard 26, East Ridge 0

Hunters Lane 27, Whites Creek 6

Jackson North Side 34, Kenwood 6

King's Academy 59, Grace Baptist 7

Knoxville Catholic 31, Brentwood 13

Knoxville Halls 49, Sevier County 14

Knoxville Hardin Valley 26, Farragut 6

Knoxville West 22, Knoxville Fulton 0

Lausanne Collegiate 40, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 0

Lawrence County 16, Summertown 0

Livingston Academy 41, York Institute 6

MUS 21, White Station 13

Macon County 48, White County 13

Maryville 30, McMinn County 0

McEwen 42, Community 0

McGavock 42, Antioch 8

Meigs County 63, Polk County 0

Memphis Central 40, Melrose 0

Middle Tennessee Christian 45, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 34

Monterey 9, Clay County 6, OT

Mt. Pleasant 24, Eagleville 6

Nashville Christian 42, Rosemark Academy 6

Oakhaven 26, Memphis Business 8

Oakland 80, Coffee County 6

Obion County 41, McKenzie 19

Oliver Springs 27, Coalfield 0

Ooltewah 41, Heritage 14

Peabody 42, Booker T. Washington 6

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 27, Independence 6

Pope John Paul II 41, Centennial 7

Ravenwood 28, Cane Ridge 15

Red Boiling Springs 26, Pickett County 21

Rhea County 41, Karns 14

Ridgeway 22, Brighton 0

Ripley 10, Millington 0

Riverdale 42, Warren County 0

Science Hill 23, Dobyns-Bennett 17

Seymour 35, Lenoir City 13

South Doyle 38, Knoxville Central 10

South Gibson 14, Franklin Road Academy 13

South Pittsburg 52, Sale Creek 6

Springfield 43, Greenbrier 0

St. Benedict 41, Harding Academy 14

St. George's 24, Bolton 0

Sullivan East 21, Sullivan North 14

Sweetwater 36, Tellico Plains 14

Sycamore 22, Cheatham County 0

Tennessee 49, Cherokee 7

Trinity Christian Academy 7, Jackson Christian 6

Tunica Academy, Miss. 38, Rossville Christian 0

Union County 18, Sullivan Central 12

Volunteer 40, Unicoi County 28

Wartburg Central 16, Sunbright 0

Wayne County 44, Perry County 8

West Carroll 34, South Fulton 30

West Greene 35, Hancock County 18

Westview 51, Waverly Central 18

Westwood 44, Bluff City 0

White House 27, Montgomery Central 17

White House-Heritage 16, Westmoreland 6

Whitehaven 39, Germantown 0

William Blount 21, Cleveland 20

Zion Christian Academy 14, East Hickman 8

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus