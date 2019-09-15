Local High School Football Rankings (Week 5)

There was plenty of shake-up at the top and bottom of this week's poll.

Maryville beat Alcoa this past Thursday, so the Rebels are now a unanimous No. 1 in the local poll.

South Doyle and Farragut both lost on Friday, leading to both dropping out of the rankings.

Their two spots were filled by Loudon and Halls.

See the Week 5 poll below:

1. MARYVILLE (40)

2. ALCOA (34)

3. WEST (26)

4. CENTRAL (23)

5. POWELL (22)

6. CATHOLIC (17)

7. LOUDON (7)

8. HALLS (6)

Receiving Votes: ANDERSON CO. (5), GATLINBURG-PITTMAN (2)