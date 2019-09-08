Varsity All Access Top 8 Rankings (Week 4)

The most jarring change to the week four poll is Catholic's drop from No. 3 to No. 7 after a loss to a good Ensworth team on Friday.

Alcoa remains No. 1, as it has all season. Maryville is No. 2. The cross-county teams will play one another this Thursday on The CW.

See this week's poll below:

1. ALCOA (31)

2. MARYVILLE (29)

3. CENTRAL (20)

4. POWELL (19)

5. WEST (14)

5. SOUTH DOYLE (14)

7. CATHOLIC (12)

8. FARRAGUT (4)

Receiving Votes: Anderson Co. (1)

**The poll is based on a composite of points by voters