Vescovi family surprises Santiago ahead of Florida game

Maybe the most memorable thing to happen at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday afternoon didn't occur during Tennessee's win over Florida, but before.

Santiago Vescovi's family surprised him ahead of the game by sneaking up on the freshman guard while he was doing an interview.

Montevideo ✈️ Knoxville



Special surprise for Santi at shootaround ... la familia is in the building!



Help us welcome Pablo, Laura and Lucía to Rocky Top for the first time! pic.twitter.com/MepGiGyKqN — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 29, 2020

Father Pablo, mother Laura and sister Lucía haven’t seen him play since September.

"When I saw them I didn't know they were coming so whenever I saw them it was a wonderful moment and I think just knowing they were here I felt more confident," said Santiago.

"At home I can't see the game. They see the game and I start walking around and they start telling me what's happening and I listen but I can't stay still watching the game so today was really difficult to do that," said Laura.

The whole family is in town for the next ten days so maybe that confidence Santi talked about will roll on with big games at Kentucky and next Saturday against Auburn.