'Voice of the Demon Deacons' Stan Cotten to be inducted into Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame

Award-winning sportscaster and Knoxville native Stan Cotten will be inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame later this summer.

The Farragut and Tennessee graduate has been broadcasting college sports for more than 40 years and just wrapped up his 24th season as the “Voice of the Demon Deacons” on the Wake Forest Sports Network.

Cotten is a four-time North Carolina ‘Sportscaster of the Year’ and a recipient of the Lindsey Nelson Award from the Knoxville Quarterback Club.

His broadcast career began in 1980, while still a student at Tennessee. Cotten's first on-air job was as a sports reporter and anchor at WIVK-FM. That fall, Cotten began calling football and basketball radio play-by-play at Carson-Newman.

He would also add television anchor to his resume during that time by serving as the weeknight sports anchor for WVLT (then WTVK/WKXT) for three years.

