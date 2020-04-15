Vol Network Classics series debuts this week

Learfield IMG College and the Vol Network have announced a "Vol Network Classics" series of radio programming starting later this week on participating Vol Radio Network affiliates. The vault to the Vol Network's radio archives has been opened to relive some of the great games and moments in the history of Tennessee Athletics. Each week, a different Tennessee football or basketball game will be aired as a live broadcast as it happened.

"Vol Network Classics," presented by the East Tennessee Chevy Dealers and Hullco, debuts with a replay of the 1999 Fiesta Bowl National Championship football game from Jan. 4, 1999, in Tempe, Arizona. The game, the first national championship game of the BCS era, featured the undefeated and No. 1-ranked Volunteers vs. the No. 2-ranked Florida State Seminoles. The game was also the last football radio broadcast featuring Vol Network legends John Ward and Bill Anderson.

The series is planned for a 10-week run this spring. Other planned football broadcasts include, as a sample, the 1986 Sugar Bowl vs. Miami, 1991's "Miracle at South Bend" and the 2001 victory at Florida. Some of the basketball selections include Tennessee's first game vs. Kentucky at Rupp Arena in 1977, the No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup vs. Memphis in 2008 and the 2019 SEC Tournament semifinal classic against Kentucky.

Fans should check locally for a participating Vol Radio Network affiliate in their area for times and dates. Affiliates will air the games on their respective station on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays. "Vol Network Classics" programming will also be available on UTsports.com and the UT GameDay App on Saturdays at noon ET / 11 a.m. CT.