Vol baseball impresses in fall exhibition vs. Clemson

Tennessee put on an impressive performance in its first of two fall exhibition games, showcasing a deep pitching staff and lineup in Saturday's victory over Clemson.

The Vols and Tigers played 16 total innings on the afternoon, broken up into two eight-inning sessions. The Big Orange won both sessions, outscoring Clemson 7-3 over the first eight innings before shutting the Tigers out 3-0 in the second session.

Junior left hander Garrett Crochet got the start and looked extremely sharp during his time on the mound to start the afternoon. The Mississippi native showed why he's been projected as a potential top-10 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft as he had three strikeouts and did not allow a hit in his two innings of work.

Sophomore infielder Trey Lipscomb led the Vols offensively in session one, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored, a homer and two RBI. Zach Daniels also drove in two runs with a mammoth two-run blast to left center in the seventh inning.

Other Vols with hits in session one included Max Ferguson (1-for-3, 1 run), Evan Russell (1-for-3), Matt Turino (1-for-1) and Jake Rucker (1-for-3, RBI).

UT used eight pitchers in session one. They combined to strike out 10 batters and walked just two.

The pitching was even more dominant in session two, as seven Tennessee pitchers combined for the shutout, allowing just four hits and combining for 10 strikeouts while allowing just a single walk.

Junior right hander Chase Wallace started session two and struck out four Tigers while allowing just one hit in two innings. None of UT's seven pitchers allowed more than one hit in session two.

At the plate, three Vols had two hits apiece. Christian Scott broke up a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single and doubled later in the game as well. Landon Gray continued his hot hitting from the summer with two hits, including a monster home run over the video board in right-center field.

Freshman Jordan Beck also went 2-for-2 in the second session after scoring a run in session one. Russell and Lipscomb also added hits in session two. Lipscomb finished 4-for-4 at the plate on the afternoon between both sessions.

Tennessee will take on Xavier on Oct. 20 in Nashville before playing its annual Orange and White Fall World Series in during the last week of October.

