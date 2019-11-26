Vols' Brandon Kennedy to ask NCAA for sixth year

Tennessee senior Center Brandon Kennedy made it clear on Tuesday that he plans to ask the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility.

Kennedy, who transferred to Tennessee from Alabama prior to the 2018 season, only played in one game that season.

He was injured in the first game of the 2018 season (against West Virginia).

Kennedy's 2017 season at Alabama was also cut short due to injury.

In 2019, Kennedy has started every game for the Vols, and has been a key part of the offensive line.

Kennedy will not take part in this Saturday's senior day activities, even though he is listed as a redshirt-senior on the roster.