Vols OL tired of bad reputation

There have been few position groups on the University of Tennessee football team that have garnered as much negative attention as the offensive line in recent years.

The criticism hasn't been lost on the current offensive line and they are working hard to change the narrative.

"Everybody doesn't say it but they feel it in the back of their head, it's kind of like anger because a lot of the negativity around the University and the team has been on us." said offensive lineman Marcus Tatum during a media availability on Wednesday.

Through the course of Tennessee's fall camp new Offensive Coordinator Jim Chaney has been working closely with the Offensive line.

Tatum says the unit is looking forward to making a difference this season. "Just tired of loosing, it's really embarrassing to go out there and everybody is blaming it on us and it usually is our fault most the time. So just want to make a difference, don't want to be that whole excuse why were losing, why this University is falling apart"