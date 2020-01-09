Vols add grad transfer WR from USC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) -- The good times continue to roll on Rocky Top, as the Vols added a graduate transfer wide receiver from the University of Southern California to its roster Thursday.
Thank you God🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/aXbNfkk64K— Velus Jones Jr.⚡️ (@VelusJr) January 9, 2020
Velus Jones is a 6'0" wide receiver who saw action in 12 games this past season, catching six passes for 35 yards.
💥💥 VELUS JONES to the HOUSE‼️ #USC leads Fresno St. 24-13 with 8:11 left in 3rd Qtr @USCScoop #FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/ZOKrABhJX9— Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) September 1, 2019