Vols add grad transfer WR from USC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) -- The good times continue to roll on Rocky Top, as the Vols added a graduate transfer wide receiver from the University of Southern California to its roster Thursday.

Velus Jones is a 6'0" wide receiver who saw action in 12 games this past season, catching six passes for 35 yards.

 
