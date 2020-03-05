Vols baseball team holds kids clinic to support tornado victims

The Vols baseball team held a kids clinic on Thursday to raise funds for victims of the tornadoes that tore through Middle Tennessee on March 3, killing 25 people and injuring many more.

Hanging out at Lindsey Nelson with @Vol_Baseball come on down if you have the time & bring your kids to a free baseball clinic. Donations will be accepted to benefit disaster relief and the victims affected by this week’s tornadoes! The team will be here till 6:30 @wvlt pic.twitter.com/WviZm6agbs — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) March 5, 2020

The clinic was free, and donations were accepted for the disaster victims.

No home runs today!



Having an awesome time at our Kids Clinic to benefit those affected by the tornadoes in the midstate.



Anyone interested in donating to help the relief efforts can do so at the link below 🔽https://t.co/aL9MnBFks7 pic.twitter.com/UQzqVU42WK — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) March 5, 2020

Vol Will Mabry, who is from Putnam County, one of the hardest hit areas, was on-hand to help out the kids.

If you couldn't make it to the clinic, you can still help out those in need by going here.

