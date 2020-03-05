Vols baseball team holds kids clinic to support tornado victims

Source: WVLT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Vols baseball team held a kids clinic on Thursday to raise funds for victims of the tornadoes that tore through Middle Tennessee on March 3, killing 25 people and injuring many more.

The clinic was free, and donations were accepted for the disaster victims.

Vol Will Mabry, who is from Putnam County, one of the hardest hit areas, was on-hand to help out the kids.

If you couldn't make it to the clinic, you can still help out those in need by going here.

