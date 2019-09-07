Game Day: Vols host BYU Saturday

The Vols host BYU at Neyland Stadium tonight, kickoff is set for 7:30pm on ESPN.

Tennessee is hoping to redeem themselves after what can only be described as an embarrassing loss in the 2019 home opener to Sunbelt Conference opponent Georgia State.

The narrative throughout the week of practice leading up to kickoff has been that the Vols have put that loss behind them and are ready to show up on Shields-Watkins field Saturday night with a renewed passion.

The Vols host UTC next weekend for a noon kickoff on the SEC Network.

