Vols land 3-star lineman from Dallas area

Everything's bigger in Texas.

That includes Tennessee's latest 2020 commit Kyree Miller. The 6'4" 370 lb. guard tweeted his commitment Tuesday afternoon.

"First and foremost I would like to thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with my talents and abilities to play the sport I love," Miller's iPhone note read.

"I also want to thank my mom and my family for pushing me to my full potential and making sacrifices day in and day out. Lastly, I want to thank my coaches that I have had throughout the years and past and current teammates. You guys really helped me be the player I am today and kept my head straight of any negativity. With that being said I would like to say I am committing to THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE."

The Vols offered Miller last month and he was in town this past weekend on an official visit to see Tennessee beat UAB 30-7.

Miller holds offers from SMU, North Texas and UTEP among others.

The Vols now have 17 commitments in the 2020 class. As it stands now, the class is ranked 23rd by Rivals.