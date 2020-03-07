Vols pick up commitment from 3-star AL safety

Tennessee picked up a commitment from 3-star Alabama athlete Edwin White Saturday.

The 2021 defensive back made his commitment during Junior Day weekend, choosing Tennessee over Kansas and South Florida.

“I just felt loyalty from the coaches. It’s a good community, felt like family,” White said on his decision.

White visited the Vols twice previously, and the 6-foot, 196-pound athlete, who projects as a safety, picked up his original offer from Tennessee back in December of 2017.