Vols set to host National Signing Day events across Tennessee

Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt, Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley will headline three National Signing Day events across the state of Tennessee on Wednesday, Feb. 5 and Thursday, Feb. 6.

Pruitt, Fulmer, Chaney and Ansley will recap the 2019 season, give analysis on the 2020 recruiting class and look ahead to next fall at the events in Knoxville (Feb. 5.), Memphis (Feb. 6) and Nashville (Feb. 6).

The Vols will enter the 2020 season with the nation's second-longest win streak among Power 5 teams after capping the 2019 season with six straight victories, including an exciting 23-22 victory over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2.

Tennessee will wrap up the 2020 signing class on Feb. 5 after adding 21 new Vols during the Early Signing Period in December.

UT finished the 2019 season 8-5 and 5-3 in the SEC and will return All-SEC First Team offensive lineman Trey Smith next fall as well as Gator Bowl MVP running back Eric Gray and freshmen All-Americans linebacker Henry To'o To'o and left tackle Wanya Morris.

Tennessee will host the first National Signing Day celebration event at 6:30 p.m. ET (doors open at 6 p.m.) on Wednesday, Feb. 5, on the Tennessee Terrace Level at Neyland Stadium. Admission to the event is $30 and includes appetizers, drinks and a cash bar. Free parking will be available at the G-10 parking garage.

The celebration continues the next day on Thursday, Feb. 6, with a lunch in Memphis and an early-evening event in Nashville.

The FedEx Event Center at Shelby Farms will host the Memphis event at 12:30 p.m. CT (doors open at noon). Admission is $30 per person and includes lunch.

The Barn at Sycamore Farms in Nashville will welcome fans to the NSD early-evening event at 5:30 p.m. CT (doors open at 5 p.m. CT). Admission is $30 per person and includes appetizer, drinks and a cash bar.