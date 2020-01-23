Vols signee Jaden Springer named McDonald's All-American

Tennessee basketball signee Jaden Springer was named one of 24 high school athletes to play in the McDonald's All-American Game Thursday.

Springer becomes the ninth Tennessee signee to earn McDonald's All-American honors. This is the first time since 1997 and 1998 that the Vol signees have earned this honor in back-to-back years, as current UT freshman Josiah-Jordan James was a McDonald's All-American last year.

The Toyota Center in Houston hosts the 43rd McDonald's All-American Game on May 1 on ESPN.

Springer is a 6-4 guard from Charlotte, North Carolina, who is attending IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He is rated as a top-20 prospect nationally.

Last year, Springer played a key role in leading IMG Academy to the 2019 Geico High School National Championship while averaging 18.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Just last week, Springer—along with fellow UT signee Keon Johnson—was named to the 25-man 2020 Jersey Mike's Naismith Boys High School Midseason Team, qualifying each of them as finalists for the Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year Award.

Head coach Rick Barnes has now signed 17 McDonald's All-Americans.

Tennessee's previous McDonald's All-American signees were Doug Roth (1985), Allan Houston (1989), Charles Hathaway (1996), Tony Harris (1997), Vincent Yarbrough (1998), Scotty Hopson (2008), Tobias Harris (2010) and James (2019).

