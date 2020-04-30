Wake Forest names former UT assistant Steve Forbes head coach

Wake Forest named ETSU's Steve Forbes the Demon Deacons' next head coach Thursday afternoon.

Forbes replaces Danny Manning, who was fired over the weekend after six seasons.

"I'm extremely excited for the opportunity," said Forbes in a statement. "Coming to Wake Forest presents an opportunity to be a part of a special brand and a chance to impact our student-athletes' lives in a positive way while competing for championships."

Forbes' Buccaneer teams have been wildly successful over the past few years. ETSU claimed two Southern Conference regular-season titles and went to the NCAA tournament in 2017. The team was set to return to the NCAA Tournament this season after winning 30 games and the SoCon tournament.

Forbes and former Tennessee athletic director John Currie are reuniting. Forbes spent time in Knoxville as an assistant under Bruce Pearl from 2006-2011.

"Coach Forbes has an incredible track record of success, matched only by his reputation for building strong and lasting relationships," Currie said in a statement.

