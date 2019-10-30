Washington Nationals win World Series

The Washington Nationals are world champions for the first time in franchise history.

All six of the Nats runs were scored in the 7th inning or later in the team's 6-2 win over the Houston Astros.

Anthony Rendon homered off Zack Greinke and Howie Kendrick followed with a go-ahead, two-run drive against Will Harris in the seventh inning, giving the Washington Nationals a 3-2 lead over the Houston Astros in Game 7.

Greinke cruised through six innings with a one-hit shutout, needing just 67 pitches

With Washington trailing 2-0, Rendon drove a changeup into the left-field Crawford boxes with one out in the seventh, then Juan Soto walked on five pitches.

Harris relieved and Kendrick swung past a curveball, then drove a cutter to the opposite field, where it hit off the screen attached to the right-field foul pole, stunning the crowd at Minute Maid Park.

Yuli Gurriel singled off Patrick Corbin with two outs in the bottom half but became the Astros' 10th stranded runner when Yordan Álvarez grounded out.

VFL Yan Gomes is a catcher for the Nats.