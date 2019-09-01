Week 3 High School Football Rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The top half of our week three high school football rankings look the same as week two.
The bottom half was shaken-up by West's 24-13 win over Farragut this past week.
The two teams essentially switched places after the voting was tallied.
See the updated poll below:
1. ALCOA (38)
2. MARYVILLE (34)
3. CATHOLIC (31)
4. CENTRAL (23)
5. POWELL (17)
5. WEST (17)
7. SOUTH DOYLE (15)
8. FARRAGUT (4)
Receiving Votes: ANDERSON CO. (1)
**The poll is based on a composite of points based on voters.