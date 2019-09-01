Week 3 High School Football Rankings

The top half of our week three high school football rankings look the same as week two.

The bottom half was shaken-up by West's 24-13 win over Farragut this past week.

The two teams essentially switched places after the voting was tallied.

See the updated poll below:

1. ALCOA (38)

2. MARYVILLE (34)

3. CATHOLIC (31)

4. CENTRAL (23)

5. POWELL (17)

5. WEST (17)

7. SOUTH DOYLE (15)

8. FARRAGUT (4)

Receiving Votes: ANDERSON CO. (1)

**The poll is based on a composite of points based on voters.