Weekly's add Weekly to coaching staff

Tennessee softball co-head coaches Ralph and Karen Weekly announced on Tuesday that Marc Weekly will return to Rocky Top, joining the program as a volunteer assistant coach.

“I am thrilled that Marc will be re-joining our staff after a six-year hiatus,” Karen Weekly said. “Our former players who worked with Marc during his first stint remember him as an exceptional teacher and communicator. He has a passion for studying and learning the game, and his growth as a head coach these past six years make him an even more valuable asset to our team and staff. He has the distinction of winning a high school championship and a USA Softball Championship in his final high school and travel ball games.”

Marc Weekly comes to Tennessee after starting the softball program at The King’s Academy in 2014. While at TKA, he coached the program to three state championships in 2016, 2017 and 2019 – while leading the program to a No. 1 ranking in the state of Tennessee and ranking as high as 23rd nationally.

He was named TSSAA Coach of the Year on three occasions (2016, 2017 and 2019) and led TKA to a 207-41 overall record. During his tenure, Marc Weekly coached 16 All-State Selections, five District Players of the Year, three Regional Players of the Year, three All-Americans and one Gatorade Player of the Year.

On the travel ball circuit, Marc Weekly has led several ASA and PGF teams to top-10 finishes nationally, including leading the 18U Tennessee Fury Premier to the Junior Olympic Cup Championship this summer.

Fifty of his high school and travel ball players have gone on to receive scholarship offers from Division I, Division II and Division III programs, including current Lady Vols Ashley Rogers, Gracie Osbron and Kaili Phillips.

Marc Weekly previously served as the volunteer assistant coach for the Lady Vols from 2005-13. While on staff, Tennessee made six trips to the Women’s College World Series and complied a record of 423-122-1.

Playing football at Pacific Lutheran University for four seasons, Marc Weekly led the Lutes to four NAIA Division-II playoff appearances and two national championship games. In 1993, he was named first-team All-America and accounted for six touchdowns in a title game rout of Westminster, 50-20.

Following his collegiate days, Marc Weekly signed a minor league contract as a catcher in the Seattle Mariners organization, turning it down to sign with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League. He was inducted into the Pacific Lutheran University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004.