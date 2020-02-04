What Vols fans should watch for on National Signing Day

Four of the Vols 21 early signees in the class of 2020 are already on campus.

Five-star quarterback Harrison Bailey, defensive lineman Dominic Bailey, Knoxville Catholic product Cooper Mays and athlete Jimmy Holiday are all enrolled and getting a jump start on the 2020 season.

When it comes to the remainder of its recruiting class, Tennessee has its eye on three big-name targets that remain unsigned.

Four-star wide receiver Malachi Wideman has been committed to Florida State since may but recently visited Tennessee on January 17th and Ole Miss this past Friday.

Dee Beckwith is a three-star, two-sport standout from Florence, Alabama who is cousins with Vols basketball guard Lamonte Turner. Beckwith announced back in November that he'd been offered scholarships to play both football and basketball on Rocky Top.

The biggest unknown may be where or even when five-star running back Zach Evans decides to play football. The Houston native signed with Georgia in December but was released from his letter of intent shortly after. Evans took an official visit to Tennessee last weekend and is rumored to have narrowed his decision down to the Vols, Ole Miss or Texas A&M.

The Vols will enter the 2020 season with the nation's second-longest win streak among Power 5 teams after capping the 2019 season with six straight victories, including an exciting 23-22 victory over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2.