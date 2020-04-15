Win a Tennessee Football gameday experience through the ALL IN Challenge

Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt has accepted Peyton Manning's "ALL IN Challenge." Vol fans can now enter to win an unforgettable Tennessee game day traditions experience package by entering here.

Every Tennessee football fan alive has imagined themselves as a young Peyton Manning, climbing the ladder and leading the Pride of the Southland marching band in "Rocky Top" after a big victory. Relive that moment and be the Vols' VIP in a game day experience fit for an orange-blooded lunatic like yourself.

You'll arrive to Neyland Stadium in true VFL style on the Tennessee River as part of the Vol Navy, march to your private tailgate area and lead the Vol Walk with head football coach Jeremy Pruitt. From there, head down to the field and take in pre-game warmups with men's basketball coach Rick Barnes and women's hoops coach Kellie Harper. The second quarter rolls around, and you get your chance to climb the ladder and do your best Peyton impression, waving your arms and leading the band's playing of "Rocky Top".

Enjoy the rest of your game from the suite before joining in on the post-game presser. And don't worry – you'll get a full package of Tennessee Vols gear in case you somehow forget your orange. 100% of the money raised through this Game/Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.