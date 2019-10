The Washington Wizards announced today that Justin Robinson and Admiral Schofield were assigned to the Capital City Go-Go, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Schofield has appeared in all three games for the Wizards this season, averaging 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game. The rookie from the University of Tennessee scored seven points and pulled down five rebounds in 10 minutes at Oklahoma City on October 25.