Record number of SEC players selected in first round of NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) -- The SEC's nationwide decade of dominance on the field has translated to a similar influence in the NFL Draft.
A record 15 Southeastern Conference players were selected to NFL teams in the first round of the 2020 draft - the highest number since 12 were taken in 2013.
The SEC has led all other conferences in overall draft picks since 2006, when the Big Ten had 41 players selected.
Here were the SEC players picked in the first round Thursday night:
No. 1 - Joe Burrow, QB, LSU - Cincinnati Bengals
No. 4 - Andrew Thomas, T, Georgia - N.Y. Giants
No. 5 - Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama - Miami Dolphins
No. 7 - Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn - Carolina Panthers
No. 9 - C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida - Jacksonville Jaguars
No. 10 - Jedrick Wills, T, Alabama - Cleveland Browns
No. 12 - Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama - Las Vegas Raiders
No. 14 - Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina - San Francisco 49ers
No. 15 - Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama - Denver Broncos
No. 20 - K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU - Jacksonville Jaguars
No. 22 - Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU - Minnesota Vikings
No. 28 - Patrick Queen, LB, LSU - Baltimore Ravens
No. 29 - Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia - Tennessee Titans
No. 30 - Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn - Miami Dolphins
No. 32 - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU - Kansas City Chiefs
Here’s how the first-rounders break down by conference:
SEC — 15
Big Ten — 5
Big 12 — 5
ACC — 3
Pac-12 — 3
Group of 5 — 1