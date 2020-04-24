Record number of SEC players selected in first round of NFL Draft

The SEC's nationwide decade of dominance on the field has translated to a similar influence in the NFL Draft.

A record 15 Southeastern Conference players were selected to NFL teams in the first round of the 2020 draft - the highest number since 12 were taken in 2013.

The SEC has led all other conferences in overall draft picks since 2006, when the Big Ten had 41 players selected.

Here were the SEC players picked in the first round Thursday night:

No. 1 - Joe Burrow, QB, LSU - Cincinnati Bengals

No. 4 - Andrew Thomas, T, Georgia - N.Y. Giants

No. 5 - Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama - Miami Dolphins

No. 7 - Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn - Carolina Panthers

No. 9 - C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida - Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 10 - Jedrick Wills, T, Alabama - Cleveland Browns

No. 12 - Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama - Las Vegas Raiders

No. 14 - Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina - San Francisco 49ers

No. 15 - Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama - Denver Broncos

No. 20 - K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU - Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 22 - Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU - Minnesota Vikings

No. 28 - Patrick Queen, LB, LSU - Baltimore Ravens

No. 29 - Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia - Tennessee Titans

No. 30 - Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn - Miami Dolphins

No. 32 - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU - Kansas City Chiefs

Here’s how the first-rounders break down by conference:

SEC — 15

Big Ten — 5

Big 12 — 5

ACC — 3

Pac-12 — 3

Group of 5 — 1