The WVLT Internship Program has a limited number of opportunities available each semester for College/University students who are dedicated and passionate about the broadcast television industry. Internships will provide participants with an opportunity to observe and participate in the operations of the station in a manner designed to further the student’s understanding and appreciation of the operation of a broadcast television station and the broadcast industry generally. Internships are available which focus in various areas including News, Sales or Production.

This unpaid internship would offer students the ability to observe first-hand and learn from industry professionals to gain valuable experience in the local broadcast television industry to enhance their classroom educational experience.

Requirements:

· Written approval from the College/University

· Jr. Class standing (College/University) or higher

· Student should be majoring in broadcast journalism, communications or related field

Please apply by submitting a cover letter, copy of your resume, and completion of the WVLT Internship application to Sheree White at sheree.white@wvlt-tv.com

At this time, we do not have opportunities available for job shadowing or volunteering. Internship applicants must meet the requirements listed above for consideration.

Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company requiring pre-employment drug and background testing. WVLT/Gray Television participates in E-Verify. EOE Job descriptions are subject to change at the discretion of management.