Credit Union of Southern California Celebrates International Credit Union Day With $5K Social Media Contest

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 73rd anniversary of International Credit Union (ICU) Day on October 21, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is giving away a total of $5,000 to select Members and non-CU SoCal Members who share stories of how a credit union helped them build a better tomorrow. The contest will run October 1-31 and concludes when the credit union picks 10 $500 winners among those who shared their stories.

CU SoCal (PRNewsfoto/Credit Union of Southern California)

To enter, visit CUSoCal.org/BetterTomorrow and share your story in the designated field. Stories can include how CU SoCal, or any credit union, helped you save for a home or set you up for future financial success. A variety of stories are welcome, as long as they detail how a credit union led you to build a better tomorrow. Ten of the top stories will be selected as $500 winners. Entrants must also follow CU SoCal on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter to qualify for the contest, and entries must be made before October 31, 2021.

"Credit unions have been celebrating ICU Day on the third Thursday of October since 1948, and CU SoCal is honored to take part in that tradition," said CU SoCal President and CEO Dave Gunderson. "We're committed to our mission to Build Better Lives, and we love hearing stories about the positive impact of credit unions. This contest encapsulates what CU SoCal is all about."

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2 billion in assets, and serves more than 127,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

