Messika By Kate Moss Fashion Show, October 3rd 2021

Fashion Show, when High Jewelry celebrates fashion

PARIS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The historic venue Ritz Paris hosted the meeting of Valérie Messika and Kate Moss, on Sunday, October 3, in its gardens - the first High Jewelry fashion show of the Messika house. This event marks the high point of the collaboration between the designer and the iconic top model.

For this unique fashion show, Valérie Messika and Kate Moss welcomed friends and celebrities who have marked the history of the house such as Cardi B - victorious in Messika Paris at the Grammy Awards 2019; Toni Garrn, wearing Messika at the Cannes Film Festival; and the enigmatic Tina Kunakey who has worn Messika on many red carpets.

To honor this collaboration, models close to the House walked the catwalk magnified by Messika by Kate Moss pieces including Taylor Hill, Cindy Bruna, Isabeli Fontana, Constance Jablonski and Edita Vilkevičiūtė.

ABOUT MESSIKA PARIS:

Maison Messika was founded in Paris in 2005 by Valérie Messika, daughter of diamantaire André Messika. By designing innovative shapes with delicate materials that highlight women's bodies, she has invented an original language for diamonds, and impose her contemporary style on a whole new generation searching for modernity. In 2013, Messika opened its first Flagship Store in one of the most luxurious streets in Paris, at 259 rue Saint-Honoré. In 2015, to celebrate its ten years of creativity, audacity and innovation, the Maison has opened its own High Jewelry Atelier. In 2017, for the 10th anniversary of its iconic Move collection, Messika creates a limited collection with its muse Gigi Hadid, Move Addiction.

Messika can be found in more than 55 countries and 450 points of sale.

