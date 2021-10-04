Rural Mutual Insurance launches identity theft public awareness campaign

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Mutual Insurance Company and its partner CyberScout, a Sontiq company, have teamed up to launch the "Are You Smarter Than a Thief?" public awareness campaign in October, which is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The goal of the campaign is to help Wisconsinites guard themselves against identity theft, which impacts 1 in 20 Americans and amounts to losses of $17 billion annually.

The campaign features Tim Winslow, a former member of the Milwaukee-based 1980s teen hacker group "The 414s" and a career computer systems engineer and cybersecurity expert. Winslow shares his experiences as a hacker and discusses what things have changed – and have not changed – in the world of identity theft over the past several decades. The multi-faceted digital campaign includes a short quiz to test your cybersecurity knowledge, a downloadable list of top scams, social media tips and other educational content around the latest identity theft trends and solutions.

"Being aware of the risks and taking basic steps to protect yourself is one of the most important things we can all do to safeguard our valuable data and finances," said Mike Lubahn, Director of Marketing for Rural Mutual Insurance.

Over the past year, as more people work from home and spend more time on their computers, there has been a significant uptick in online fraud which is expected to continue, according to Eduard Goodman, Chief Privacy Officer with Sontiq, the parent company of CyberScout.

"Fraud never sleeps – the instant you let your guard down is when you are ripe to become a victim of identity theft," he said. "It's crucial to be diligent and do your best to place your own and your family's security over convenience and shortcuts."

To learn more about how to protect yourself from identity theft, visit Rural Mutual Insurance.

