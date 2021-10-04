StorageMart Opens New Location in Fishers, Indiana

FISHERS, Ind., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart welcomes its third Indiana location to its growing portfolio in Indianapolis after a recent acquisition of a CubeSmart Self Storage facility.

The front gate of StorageMart self storage at 10415 Allisonville Rd, in Fishers, IN.

This property will be upgraded with new lighting, as well as an Open Tech Gate, offering renters contactless entry onto the property through the "StorageMart Unlocked" app. The existing security system will also be upgraded to better ensure each unit can deliver upon the company's long-standing brand promises of easy, clean storage and friendly customer service in the Fishers, IN., community.

"Every property we evaluate has to have the potential to be excellent. This addition is a smart expansion of the StorageMart brand in the region, and we're excited to keep growing." Alex Burnam, Director of Acquisitions.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self storage company in the world, and has been led by the Burnam family for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward'' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

Contact: Sarah Little

573.449.0091

Sarah.Little@storage-mart.com

Screenshot of the “StorageMart Unlocked” app for iOS and Android devices, which allows secure, contactless entry to our storage facility in Fishers, IN.

